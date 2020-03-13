Fire damages northwest Minot apartment complex

A Friday-morning fire damaged an apartment on Minot’s northwest side.

The fire occurred on the third-floor balcony of an apartment complex at 1510 Terrace Drive.

Battalion Chief Glen Hardy tells Your News Leader the initial call came in around 9:50 a.m. of a fire on a balcony, but the first crews on scene found flames along the entire corner of the complex.

Investigators determined the cause of the fire as improperly-discarded smoking materials.

No one was hurt. All occupants were evacuated safely. One unit is uninhabitable.

The Red Cross is stepping in to help anyone who needs housing.