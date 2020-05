Minot Firefighters spent part of Thursday morning putting out a fire on the roof of the Central Avenue Variety shop building in downtown Minot.

Owner Dale Ganske said crews arrived around 6:40 a.m., and were able to knock most of the flames down within the half hour.

The cause of the fire is undetermined.

Ganske said the shop is currently closed for repairs to the roof and carpet.

