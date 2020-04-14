Filmmaker documents impact of pandemic on Magic City businesses

A Minot filmmaker highlighted the small business effects of COVID-19 in a short film.

For Paul Brenno, a new project idea started with a trip to Schatz Crossroads.

"I'm looking at all the empty seats. This looks like something out of a movie. This is crazy. It was one of those things where when you start to thinking about something, I need to get this out of my head," Brenno said.

Brenno visited with seven small businesses and organizations to produce a short film. The question for these places was what to do next.

"How does small business and small city USA... how are they affected by this?" Brenno said.

Shades of the community's response to the 2011 flood rang true again.

"One of the biggest things that came out of this was the resilience of the Minot community because nothing will stop them," Brenno said.

Brenno thanks Visit Minot, Cornerstone Presbyterian, Spectrum Fitness, Homesteaders, Spartan Firearms, Magic City Hoagies, and the Children's Music Academy for their participation in Coronavirus vs. The Magic City.

You can find the short film in the link attached to this story.

Video/photo courtesy: Paul Brenno