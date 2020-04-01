Fewer eligibility requirements needed for filing unemployment claims due to pandemic

North Dakotans have filed more than 24,000 unemployment claims since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Job service says they’re loosening the guidelines for who can receive unemployment benefits.

What used to be six eligibility requirements has seemingly transitioned to just one: being separated from employment through no fault of your own.

This involves workers who are terminated or furloughed because of the pandemic.

More and more North Dakotans are filing for unemployment every day.

"We've had more claims in the last twelve days than we had during the entire year of 2019," said Gov. Doug Burgum.

Job Service has been averaging more than 1,000 calls a day due to the influx of unemployment claims from displaced workers.

"People who may not have been eligible before, the rules have been really relaxed. So hopefully we can assist everybody who needs it," said Job Service Communications Officer Sarah Arntson.

Many people are reaching out for help following the passage of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.

The benefit expansion will give federal money on top of state benefits that often offer up to 60% of one's regular wages.

"That's giving you 60% of your weekly wage plus an additional $600," said Arntson.

Those who are unemployed can collect that extra $600 for up to four months.

"People might actually be in a position where they can make more money on unemployment with a bonus than they could working," said Burgum.

However, the Act does provide business loans incentivizing companies to keep paying their employees.

Those who are looking to file an unemployment claim can go to JobsND. com or call 701-328-4995.