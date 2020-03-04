Female students at White Shield school learn self defense

A school in White Shield is teaching its female students how to defend themselves.

At White Shield School some students are learning more than just reading, writing and arithmetic.

“How to protect yourself from getting choked and from getting your hair pulled,” said sixth-grader Vanessa Price.

“If someone is grabbing onto your neck, you just squat down and then push out,” explained senior Kiana Montclair.

Montclair said she feels more confident in her ability to defend herself.

“I feel very wonderful. I feel like I can be prepared at all times,” said Montclair.

Teachers at White Shield School said they wanted to find a way to educate young women on how to protect themselves.

“I think it's important, especially for Native American women and girls, because there is a lot of missing and murdered indigenous women happening more and more,” said high school science teacher Shennelle Feather.

Monica Yellow Bird has been teaching self-defense for more than a decade. She said she also uses her classes to remind students to be aware.

“We talk about taking care of each other, so even if you’re out doing something let somebody know,” said Yellow Bird.

The school made the course available for three days.The instructor of this course also told us that she will begin a similar course for the community, and a course for the elderly, later this year.