Feeding the community

Every day this week, Staci Davidson has spent her mornings packing lunches. A lot of lunches.

She and her husband have been making lunches for people in need in Dickinson. The first day, they packed 50 lunches and gave away 30. They’ve given away a few more each day as word spreads about the sack lunches. Davidson says the community quickly jumped in to help, donating food and volunteering to deliver lunches to kids. Dickinson-based Baker Boy Bakery donated bread and for Friday’s lunches.

“They feel like they’re doing something, offering, helping in some way and it is therapeutic I think that’s what the community needs right now,” said Davidson.

The lunches are free for anyone. They include a sandwich, chips, fruit, a dessert, and a drink.

Lunches can be picked up at the Church of Christ in Dickinson from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Deliveries can be arranged as well – more details are available on the Neighbors Helping Neighbors Dickinson, ND Facebook page. Donations can be dropped off at 103.7 The Connection radio station at 2898 5th Avenue West in Dickinson.