Federal judge revokes key permit for Keystone XL Pipeline

BILLINGS, Mont. - A federal judge in Montana has canceled a key permit Wednesday for the Keystone XL pipeline, ruling the Army Corps of engineers failed to consider the project's effects on endangered species like pallid sturgeon.
The judge's order does not shut down work the company is already doing near the Canadian border in Montana.
A spokesman for TC Energy says it remains committed to the project.
The company will need that permit back to cross hundreds of rivers and streams during future construction.