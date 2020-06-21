Father's Day car show

Other families celebrated Father's Day with a car show.

Father's Day is a time to enjoy the open road with dad.

Dads and their families did just that with a car show at Capital Christian Church in Bismarck. Pastor Dan Kend and his son Michael began restoring a 1974 Ford pickup after finding it in a barn.

"Michael was breezing through BisManOnline and think it was and Michael said: 'I found it!' and I said: 'what?'. He said: 'a truck,' I said: 'a truck?' The price fit the budget," said Capital Christian Church Pastor, Dan Kent.

Since this is their first build together, Pastor Dan reached out to his friend Jeff, who said building cars runs in his blood.

"I've probably owned more than 20 [cars] in five years," said car enthusiast, Jeff Paul.

In fact, Jeff says he's built and owned more than 50 cars so far. The love for cars began at 18 years old when his father showed him how to rebuild an engine. Jeff says he works on cars with his wife, son and daughter because hoping the knowledge won't be left in the rearview mirror.

"Do it if you love it. There's just nothing else- nothing like feeling the power behind the car," said Paul.

Jeff hopes his creations will rev up the attention of future generations.

Pastor Dan said he held the backyard cookout for Father's Day because people have been inside for a long time and socializing safely is important.