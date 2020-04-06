Fate of N.D. legion baseball up in the air

Legion Baseball, like many institutions, faces an uncertain future in 2020.

The North Dakota American Legion Executive Committee made the decision to cancel the 2020 summer baseball season on April 1.

"They didn't want to put ballplayers, coaches, managers, spectators, grandmas and grandpas, moms and dads ... they didn't want to put them in harm's way," said N.D. American Legion Baseball chair Russ Kroshus.

But that may not be the final call in the matter. Team managers say they are hoping a conference call on April 20 will lead to a modified season being considered, while following the North Dakota government's safety guidelines.

"They kind of jumped the gun a little too much on that. I just felt like with a season that's in June and July to make a decision on April 1 was definitely far too soon," said Surrey team manager and Babe Ruth head coach Jason Feller.

Surrey's Ryder Holien will be continuing his baseball career at Dickinson State, but says he still misses the high school and legion atmosphere, if he's played his last game.

"You grew up playing baseball with these kids, and you've played with them for your whole life. You have to move on from that now if it get's canceled in the end," Holien said.

Holien added he was shocked to see a summer sport canceled while spring seasons are only suspended. He hopes for a final decision in late May.

