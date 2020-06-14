Fatal crash in Ward County

A 45-year-old woman is dead after she was thrown from her car in a crash Sunday morning. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the crash happened two miles east of Douglas just before 11:00 a.m.

The woman was driving west on County Road 24 when she went into the ditch. Her car struck an approach and vaulted, overturned, then came to rest on its wheels.

The driver was ejected and died at the scene. Her name is not being released yet.

The Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

