'Farmers to Families' distributes food to those in need in Minot

A new food assistance program touching many cities across the country helped out the people of Minot today by providing healthy food.

With the pandemic impacting the pockets of many in the Minot community, Great Plains Food Bank stepped up to provide fresh produce to people in need.

At this drive-through, fruits and veggies are on the house.

“Healthy produce is sometimes hard to come by for some our clients across the state,” said Great Plains Food Bank Regional Services Manager Rachel Monge.

The Farmers to Families Food Box Program , a collaborative effort between the USDA, local food banks like Great plains and city serve are trying to change that by distributing goods to those with food insecurity.

“We are happy to be able to offer them seven different choices of produce in each box so that they have more fresh food for their families,” said Monge.

Volunteers said they will load 1,400 boxes of fruits and vegetables, but individuals are not the only ones who received the help.

“We also came up earlier and picked up boxes for the food pantry,” said Mary Carlson with the Lord's Cupboard Food Pantry.

Our Lady of Grace and the Salvation Army food pantry also got boxes of produce to continue helping those in the community.

Great Plains distributed food at Minot State from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Friday with no identification or eligibility requirements.

Carlson said at some points there were as many as 200 cars in line at a time.

“It was awesome to see all these cars lined up. We were very happy to see so many people take advantage of this awesome program,” said Carlson.

Harvesting hope for people in the Magic City.

Anyone who missed out Friday can come to their next giveaway June 26.

The program will continue in Mandan on June 16.

For more information on the Farmers to Families food box program visit their website.