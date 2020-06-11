Farmers to Families Program feeds Williston families

Great Plains Food Bank served 600 Williston families Thursday.

Volunteers distributed boxes of produce, made possible through CARES Act funding for the Farmers to Families food box program.

You could pickup the food drive-through style at the Upper Missouri Valley Fairgrounds parking lot until 7:30 pm Thursday, but all boxes were gone in a little over an hour.

The food was available for anyone who needs it, and organizers say they plan to hold these distribution events throughout June.

Great Plains also distributed food in Dickinson Thursday morning.

“Through the work that I do with the food bank, it's hard not to often leave in tears, because people are so appreciative, and fresh food especially in our rural areas across the state, it's hard to come by,” said Rachel Monge, regional services manager for Great Plains Food Bank.

To find a schedule of future food distributions, find the Great Plains Food Bank Facebook page.