Fourteen hundred families in Bismarck-Mandan received a box of fruit and vegetables at Kirkwood Mall Tuesday.

Farmers to families and the Great Plains Food Bank are out in eight or nine locations every week providing food for families in need. Anyone can come pick up a box of fruits and vegetables.

Hundreds of cars lined up in the hour before the event opened. Last week they served 700 boxes in 40 minutes, this week they requested twice as many.

“With being laid off from their jobs or having hours cut back so we know grocery needs are higher and funds are a lot lower for a lot of people so we're happy to be able to bring high quality fruits and vegetables to the area,” said Rachel Monge, regional services manager.

To volunteer, contact Monge at 701-390-2513. Follow the Great Plains Food Bank on Facebook to find events in your area.

