Farm family receives some needed help

Farmers are known for being resilient but even they can fall on hard times. That's why Farm Rescue recently sent aid to a family farm south of Belfield.

For 40 years, farming has been a way of life for Ron and Don Decker.

Ron was diagnosed with cancer leaving them unable to keep up with duties around the farm.

That's when Albert Lauterschlager and Garry Deckert volunteered to help.

Together, with Farm Rescue, they helped the Deckers plant 1,000 acres of canola. With their help, Don Decker is able to focus on calving and feeding cows while Ron undergoes chemotherapy.