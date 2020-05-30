Fargo police say protestors throwing rocks at officers; tear gas deployed

(8:19 p.m.) - Protesters are throwing rocks at officers and pushing and tipping over garbage dumpsters to the middle of the roadway, according to Fargo Police.

(8:10 p.m.) - Fargo police say they're currently using tear gas to disperse protesters from downtown Fargo.

(8:05 p.m.) - Fargo police say they will start using tear gas if protesters don't disperse.

(Original) ----Fargo police say an individual has been injured in downtown Fargo after peaceful protests have turned violent.

In a tweet posted at 7:37 p.m., police said they were extracting the individual from the northside of Fort Noks Bar of Gold.

According to police, the person needs medical attention and is not being under arrest or detained.