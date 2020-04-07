Fargo, West Fargo to issue 'stay-at-home' directive

The cities of Fargo and West Fargo are expected to issue a 'stay at home' directive Tuesday afternoon.

Leaders hope this directive will slow the spread of COVID-19 in the region as Cass County has more Coronavirus cases than any other county in North Dakota.

“This is the time we can make the most impact. Social distancing is critically important and the Stay Home. | Save Lives. Directive reflects just that. This is an urgent call for our residents to help fight the community spread of COVID-19. We need you to take this seriously – now,” said Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney.

The mayors of Fargo and West Fargo are expected to issue this directive at 1 p.m. We will bring you more details as they become available.