Family celebrates 100th birthday through glass

One hundred years ago, the world was recovering from the Spanish flu outbreak. That same year, Verne Goeppinger was born in Bismarck, into a world of isolation.
On Tuesday, she celebrated her 100th Birthday, the same way, during a pandemic.
The world has learned to celebrate differently during a nationwide pandemic.
The cake, cards, and balloons are still the same, but interacting through a glass window is a new way of communication.
A celebration, 100 years in the making.
"Well I feel like I'm 69, I don't care whether I'm 100 or not I don't feel that way," said Goeppinger.
This year, greetings we're passed through the glass with the help of two cell phones.
"It isn't a gathering we would be having if it was normal. We would have had a much bigger gathering," said Alice Ternes and Joan Eckroth, sisters of Goeppinger.
But the visit, was enough to put a smile on Goeppinger’s face.
"It was un describable, I would have never beean able to describe that it was such a wonderful site, I was all jittery," said Goeppinger.
Until next year,
"I think I've got another year in me," said Goeppinger.
When Goeppinger celebrates another year, even if it's from a distance.
Goeppinger was the first relative in her family to reach 100 years old.
Her family will be holding a parade for her at the Nursing Home on Sunday.