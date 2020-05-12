Family celebrates 100th birthday through glass

One hundred years ago, the world was recovering from the Spanish flu outbreak. That same year, Verne Goeppinger was born in Bismarck, into a world of isolation.

On Tuesday, she celebrated her 100th Birthday, the same way, during a pandemic.

The world has learned to celebrate differently during a nationwide pandemic.

The cake, cards, and balloons are still the same, but interacting through a glass window is a new way of communication.

A celebration, 100 years in the making.

"Well I feel like I'm 69, I don't care whether I'm 100 or not I don't feel that way," said Goeppinger.

This year, greetings we're passed through the glass with the help of two cell phones.

"It isn't a gathering we would be having if it was normal. We would have had a much bigger gathering," said Alice Ternes and Joan Eckroth, sisters of Goeppinger.

But the visit, was enough to put a smile on Goeppinger’s face.

"It was un describable, I would have never beean able to describe that it was such a wonderful site, I was all jittery," said Goeppinger.

Until next year,

"I think I've got another year in me," said Goeppinger.

When Goeppinger celebrates another year, even if it's from a distance.

Goeppinger was the first relative in her family to reach 100 years old.

Her family will be holding a parade for her at the Nursing Home on Sunday.