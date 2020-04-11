Family and friends surprise Fargo newlyweds

With the Coronavirus outbreak forcing the cancellation of weddings across the country, a Fargo couple decided to get creative to celebrate their big day with loved ones.

It's a day many women dream of.

For Leigh and Luke Daley, the pandemic wasn't going to get in the way of their wedding day.

"Obviously this wasn't quite how we expected to be celebrating Leigh's wedding day," friend of the bride McKenzie Burian says. "But, you know, there are surprises in life and we are just going to roll with it."

The couple planned for a packed wedding in Wisconsin with more than 200 people.

Instead, they said "I do" Saturday morning at Hope Lutheran Church in Fargo in front of 10 people.

One thing they didn't know--hundreds more were waiting outside.

"I'm very surprised," Groom Luke Daley says. "I saw something building in the window. I was like why does it look like there's a parade outside?"

They live-streamed the ceremony on Facebook.

The beautiful bride was walked down the aisle via FaceTime.

During vows and promises of forever, a party brewed outside.

The newlyweds came out to a parade of cars, honking their horns, flashing their signs and ringing their bells.

"Everyone has just poured their love into us," Bride Leigh Daley says. "Although only 10 people could be in there, we know that there are infinitely more that have extended their love to us and we are so grateful."

The Daley's say it was an Easter weekend they'll never forget.

Friends and family happy to be a part of something so special.

"Love conquers all," friend Sophie Frappier says. "With the Coronavirus stuff, we are all staying inside in quarantine. But we can come outside like this and celebrate happy moments."