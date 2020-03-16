Families with special needs children depend on therapy now that schools are closed

With schools closing their doors for the week, parents of children with special needs are having to fill the gaps that are normally met during the school day.

Dee Neustel’s son Grant has autism and is enrolled in specialized classes at Liberty Elementary School.

But with school closed for the week, Dee is trying to find ways to keep him entertained and educated.

The consistency of going to school every day is beneficial for Grant, who is severely autistic.

"My son, he needs that stimulation, he needs to get out of the house. They've been off since Friday and it's Monday, so he already has cabin-fever. What's going to happen by the 20th, or the 23rd? Or what if they go even longer?," said Neustel.

Grant receives specialization through classes and one-on-one time at school.

"It’s a curriculum like anything else in school, which I'm not qualified to do. So he's not getting that constant, 'let’s do this at this time.' At home it’s always a different setting," said Neustel.

Now Dee is depending on Grant's therapy's to remain open to provide him with exercises and activities.

"As of last night all therapies are still open, but that's a double edge sword, too," said Neustel.

With the virus changing plans every hour.

"I plan on taking it day by day," said Neustel.

Schools are set to open up again on Mar,ch 23 but with an ever evolving situation that could change.

"What's going to happen if its extended maybe throughout the school year? I mean, they're missing that part of their education," said Neustel.

Until then, books will still be open, but this time from home.

Bismarck and Mandan Schools are expected to resume classes on Monday March 23.