Families reunite outside at Edgewood in Mandan

All long-term care facilities in the state closed to outside visitors in March because of coronavirus concerns.

Last week as a part of a phased reopening, Gov. Doug Burgum presented the idea of outdoor visitations.

At the Edgewood Assisted Living and Memory Care, outdoor visitations began earlier this week.

Families who were separated for nearly three months were reunited once again.

This, is the first time Randy Bush is seeing his mother Arlene since moving her into the facility in March.

"We moved her in on a Wednesday. Went in, cleaned her apartment and then within that weekend we started bringing more stuff over and they said no more," said Randy Bush.

In an instant, daily visits were gone.

"I think part of it was trying to manage that fear too. Not only is it shocking to change a daily routine, but were learning too how much family still do, for the wellbeing of their loved ones," said James Whetter, sale and PR director for Edgewood.

With restrictions lifting, the new guidelines offer more personal visit.

"We met through a window with two tables on either side of us, that type of thing, very limited. but this is the closest we have been for months," said Randy.

Although some gestures are still limited.

"It’s wonderful, but I can't hug him," said Arlene Bush, a resident at Edgewood.

Visitations are a time to reunite.

"I can sacrifice a little time now than go through a lot of time later if things get out of hand," said Randy.

Soon, Randy hopes restrictions will lift, so he and his wife can finish moving Arlene’s belongings into her new place.

"When things lighten up, maybe within the next month we can actually go into her apartment and finish up what we started three months ago," said Randy.

For now, an hour visit in the garden will get them through until they can hug family members once again.

In order to move into the second phase, the facility will have to have no new positive COVID-19 cases for 14 days.

They will then allow indoor visits one-on-one with residents.

