Families handle distance learning, as parents begin returning to work

As restaurants and other businesses start to reopen to the public, parents are navigating work schedules with assisting their kids with distance learning.

A Minot mom of three works as both a teacher and a decorator at Cookies for You.

With the school semester continuing for a few more weeks, she will be multi-tasking to help both her own children, and fourth grade students while holding down her second job.

“It’s been a challenge, but it seems like everybody from all my positions pulled together, and I have a lot of support from everybody. So, it’s been a challenge for sure,” said Holly Dewitz.

Dewitz said she encourages parents to go easy on themselves during this time and to reach out to teachers with any questions.

