Facebook page helps those in need in the Dickinson area

Here’s another example of “North Dakota nice” shining through during this coronavirus pandemic.

In Dickinson, a Facebook group called "Neighbors Helping Neighbors (Dickinson ND)" is helping those who are in need. Page creator Nicole Dykema says the goal is to help identify people at risk from the shortage of supplies and get those supplies to them.

She says the response has been overwhelming and also a little therapeutic.

“Things feel very out of control right now. Doing this for myself helps put things in perspective and helps me realize we can control this, we can control this, we will make it through this. That is very helpful for me personally,” said Dykema.

The group has grown to nearly 1,800 members since it was created on Sunday evening. To join, search Neighbors Helping Neighbors (Dickinson ND) on Facebook.

Dykema says she realizes many who need help the most don’t have social media. Dickinson resident Karin Reisenauer has offered to be a contact for those people; you can call her at 701-290-4783.