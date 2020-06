Cliff Hovda is on the ballot in this year's Minot Park Board election.

He's seeking his 4th term on the board, and has served as president three times.

Hovda said conservative finances are needed as the board navigates budgets during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We've got a good board, and we've got good staff and good leadership. We really can't be a fiscal burden to the public, particularly now. We're going to have to be selective on what we do," said Hovda.