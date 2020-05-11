FFA members react to missing out on this year's ND State Fair

The North Dakota State Fair cancellation means the FFA will not get to display their hard work this year.

The Max FFA advisor tells Your News Leader she has been preparing students for the possibility of the state fair being cancelled after a few county fairs were also recently called off.

More than 6,000 FFA students participate in the state fair each year.

“We work all year up to state fair, so all summer after state fair ends, all winter, throughout the spring,” said Max FFA member Wyatt Kersten.

This year FFA prepared more than a dozen animal, agricultural and educational exhibits.

“I was going to show goats, chicken poultry, beef, and my new static projects,” said Kersten.

Leaders say they were already short on projects due to distance learning.

“With us having school being abruptly halted in mid-March and going to online, several students didn't finish projects,” said Max FFA advisor Amanda Huettl.

The cancellation still disappointed many students, although some members say they understand why the event was canceled.

“Although it sucks that we can't go and show the projects we've made, and all the hard work we've done. I do think it is best for everyone around the state of North Dakota to stay safe so we're not spreading it even more,” said Max FFA Chapter President Aubrey Black.

Six Max FFA members will be graduating from the program and missing their last State Fair exhibit.

Chapter leaders say they will do their best to save their projects and display them at the fair next year.

