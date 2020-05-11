FBI investigates death of 5-year-old girl at Spirit Lake Reservation

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating the death of a 5-year-old girl at Spirit Lake Reservation on May 6.

The FBI is treating the incident as a death investigation.

According to the FBI, the girl's 7-year-old brother is currently being hospitalized in Fargo.

Joining the FBI to assist in solving this crime are the Bureau of Indian Affairs and the medical examiner.

According to the FBI, the cause and manner of the girl’s death is part of the ongoing investigation.