FBI casting wide net in search for missing Miss. teen with autism, bipolar disorder

A missing teenager from Mississippi has not been seen in one week, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation is widening its search area as agents continue looking for him.

13-year-old Nathan Alexander Covarrubias was last seen near County Road 772 in Walnut, Mississippi on May 29 between 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Nathan has autism, disruptive mood dysregulation and bipolar disorder.

He is 5′7″ and approximately 150 pounds and was last seen wearing a blue long-sleeve shirt and khaki pants.

FBI agents working on his case say that he has seven days to travel anywhere, so without knowing where he has gone, they are widening their search.

Anyone who sees Nathan is asked to contact the local FBI office.