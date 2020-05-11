Extended benefits for kids on free and reduced-price school meal programs

Free and reduced-price lunch programs provide meals to children who need them. But with school closures, North Dakota agencies are coming up with new ways to provide for families dealing with food insecurity.

North Dakota Departments of Public Instruction and Human Services have joined the U.S. Department of Agriculture to create the Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer program.

The program would offer preloaded benefit amounts on a specialized debit card through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. The amount would be equal to the value of the food the children would be receiving if they were in school.

Although some schools have chosen to continue to provide food for their students even when school is not physically in session, not all have had the ability to do so.

This new program would help those more than 39,000 children who need food assistance.

“Families depend on those free and reduced meals for their children while they’re attending school,” said Director of the Economic Assistance Division at the ND Department of Human Services Michele Gee.

Families already using SNAP benefits will automatically receive the extra free and reduced-priced school meal benefit on their card.

For the more than 7,000 families in the state who qualify for SNAP benefits but are not currently participating, the Department of Public Instruction has an application.

For more information, go to ND.gov/dhs or call your human service zone office.

