Experts say people trading on emotion following NYSE reopening

Experts say things like the reopening of the New York Stock Exchange play a part in how people trade.

Advisors say emotions have influenced the market since the beginning of the pandemic to both the downside and upside.

Securian Financial Services Advisor David Wald says in February through March, the market fell over 35% without having any shutdowns or bad economic numbers. He says at this time, people were scared out of the market.

A month later, we saw one of the best April markets we've had since 1987. This was in the middle of business shutdowns with little economic activity or travel and no positive economic news. However, people were feeling hopeful due to relief from the government.

Now, we're experiencing a market upswing as NYSE and other businesses reopen and paint a positive image for the future.

"We don't have any positive data. Unemployment is still at record highs. But yet, the stock market's going up because people are emotional. Number one, because we're coming out of it. But number two, because they don't want to miss out. They see this market rally, and they don't want to miss out," Wald said.

Wald says to take a look at your financial statements from March through May and try to remember how you felt at the time. He says to ask yourself if your emotions dictated your financial choices. If so, he says to negate this in the future by developing a solid plan with a financial advisor.

Wald says many people put in and pull out money depending on how they're feeling at the time. However, he says the risks have stayed virtually the same.