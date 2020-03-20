Experts explain what it means to 'flatten the curve'

While China is still seeing new cases of the coronavirus crop up, this is the second day the country has reported no new domestically transmitted cases according to its National Health Commission.

Doctor's speculate this could be the end of the worst spike in its virus curve.

Doctors report that China saw a short curve with a heightened spike. They say this could happen here without the right protective measures. If so, this could spell trouble for our health care system.

Doctors say from day one of the outbreak until now, China saw a quick, large jump in numbers.

"They had an epidemic curve that looked like a real up and down-- sort of a narrow peak," said Sanford Infectious Disease Consultant Noe Mateo.

In the U.S. we're trying to flatten that curve.

"It sort of goes up slowly, stabilizes for a while before it starts coming down," Mateo said.

Doctors say a flattened curve is crucial for U.S. health care.

"If you have a very rapid rise and spike in cases, the health care system will have difficulty accommodating that," said Sanford Emergency Medicine Specialist Chris Meeker.

Doctors say social distancing is imperative to flattening the curve. This means limiting social contact and quarantining as much as possible.

While this would mean the pandemic would spread over a longer period of time, hospitals would be better equipped to care for the influx of coronavirus cases.

The Center for Disease Control recommends all U.S. events of 10 or more people be cancelled or held virtually to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and help flatten the curve.

