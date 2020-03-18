Experts define social distancing in light of community spread COVID-19 case

Community spread of COVID-19 is a reality in North Dakota.

We spoke with health care experts to get the facts on what this means and what prevention measures we should all be taking.

Specialists at Sanford Health in Bismarck say community spread means there is no obvious source of infection.

Doctor's don't know where the confirmed case in Morton County originated from. Specialists say this suggests the person likely caught the virus out in the community from people walking around with no symptoms or what they think are colds who actually have COVID-19.

"Social distancing is important when there's community spread because it really is your first line of defense against spreading the virus. There are no good known treatments for the coronavirus. And so really, the only option you have is to try to prevent the spread of coronavirus," said Bismarck Sanford Health Emergency Medicine Specialist Chris Meeker.

Meeker defines social distancing as avoiding contact with others as much as possible.

He says that means avoiding crowds, staying home and maintaining at least six feet of separation between you and the people around you.

Meeker says health care providers are relying on the public to social distance as much as possible to flatten the curve of the coronavirus.

