Experts Explain Why Oil Production is Slowing

Oil prices are back into the positive numbers after historic lows on monday sent prices below zero.

Those with expiring oil futures contracts actually had to pay people to take oil off their hands.

Investors say the May contract that expired today was not a reflection of all U.S. oil prices.

However, experts say the storage issues that occurred are a message from the market.

It's a reality sweeping across the Bakken.

"If we don't see a substantial recovery in the price of oil, we're going to see another maybe close to half of the wells shut in," says President of the North Dakota Petroleum Council Ron Ness.

Experts call it a response from the market.

"The market will take care of itself as it is sending a hard message to shut in more production and that is occurring as we speak," says Heartland Investor Services' Eugene Graner.

What experts say stems from the impacts of COVID-19 is now making its way to the oil industry.

"Coronavirus as we've all come to know now has taken the airlines out of the sky in a dramatic way. Three million barrels a day of usage for airlines was taken off the marketplace," Graner says.

The drop in demand for North Dakota's roughly 16,000 producing wells is causing a problem.

"Right now we're anticipating there's around 4,600 wells that are currently shut in. Based off of current prices, that could fluctuate," says Katie Haarsager with the Department of Mineral Resources.

Haarsager says these shut ins could drop our production of 1.4 million barrels per day by about 260,000 barrels.

However, market analysts say the June contract shows all is not lost for the oil industry.

"The price of oil has value. Minimal as it is, not profitable, but it's not inverted. It's not upside down," Graner says.

This, after many were left worried by the negative numbers from the May contract.

As of now, experts say oil demand will keep decreasing until COVID-19 closures are over.

