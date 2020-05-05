Expert explains April’s stock gains contrasting with economic troubles

The stock market and economy are two separate entities that react and operate differently from one another.

The stock market and economy are not interchangeable.

The Dow and S&P 500 did better in April than they had in 82 years. However, the economy took a massive hit due to the novel coronavirus.

The performance of the stock market is often confused with the strength of the economy.

But, they're two different things.

"The stock market is the correlation of return on investment and the perception of a stock making a return. The economy is a reflection of what's happening on Main Street," said Heartland Investor Services' Eugene Graner.

Main street refers to local businesses, consumers, and financial service firms. The two can influence each other, but are separate from one another.

This explains April's outcome.

"While the stock market was making spectacular gains, the economy continued to erode with large deficit numbers running with regards to total output, productivity that all collapsed and went below normal," said Graner.

Graner says stocks likely picked up due to the Federal Reserve's funding. He says the stock market was also likely skewed due to people buying to get in on the lower prices.

"The reality of April was probably well overdone. It would not be a surprise as we move forward to find the states reopening of the more populous areas are much slower than what the market is hoping for," said Graner.

Because of this, Graner says those gains we saw in April may not continue into the summer.

Graner says the future uncertainty of the stock market means it might be a good time to reduce risk in your investment portfolio.