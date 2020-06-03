Expedition League season to begin June 26 with six teams

Leadership with the Expedition League announced Wednesday night that the league's 2020 season will commence Fri., June 26.

Six of the league's ten teams will participate. They include:

-Badlands Big Sticks

-Fremont Moo

-Hastings Sodbusters

-Pierre Trappers

-Souris Valley Sabre Dogs

-Western Nebraska Pioneers

The remaining four teams--Casper Horseheads, Sioux Falls Sunfish, Spearfish Sasquatch, and Wheat City Whiskey Jacks--will be unable to participate this year due to various restrictions, but will return for the 2021 season.

The 2020 campaign will be a 52-game season, with the winners of the Lewis and Clark Divisions facing off in a championship series Aug. 21-23.

This season's All-Star festivities, scheduled for Caspers, will be pushed to the 2021 season.

The team schedules will be released shortly.