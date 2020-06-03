Expedition League season to begin June 26 with six teams

RAPID CITY, S.D. - Leadership with the Expedition League announced Wednesday night that the league's 2020 season will commence Fri., June 26.
Six of the league's ten teams will participate. They include:
-Badlands Big Sticks
-Fremont Moo
-Hastings Sodbusters
-Pierre Trappers
-Souris Valley Sabre Dogs
-Western Nebraska Pioneers
The remaining four teams--Casper Horseheads, Sioux Falls Sunfish, Spearfish Sasquatch, and Wheat City Whiskey Jacks--will be unable to participate this year due to various restrictions, but will return for the 2021 season.
The 2020 campaign will be a 52-game season, with the winners of the Lewis and Clark Divisions facing off in a championship series Aug. 21-23.
This season's All-Star festivities, scheduled for Caspers, will be pushed to the 2021 season.
The team schedules will be released shortly.