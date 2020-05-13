Evangel church waited to reopen

Many churches have been closed during the pandemic, but as North Dakota lifts some of its social distancing restrictions, many have slowly started opening up.

Your News Leader spoke to Evangel staff about why they decided to wait until May 17 to reopen.

Evangel's church leaders say they’ve waited because their attendance is large and the wanted to make sure they had all the guidelines in place to keep people safe before opening.

Some of those procedures include adding more service times in order to accommodate socially distant crowds, providing sanitizer and masks upon entry, and designating a host to seat and dismiss people.

Evangel’s Lead Pastor Josh Skjoldal said, "We have teams of people that are always ready to serve, always ready to show up and host people and so they're going to be seating people, getting hand sanitizer in people's hands and those teams are already being rallied and recruited now."

Evangel staff say the sanctuary normally seats around 800 people but that's been reduced to about 300.

Evangel leaders say they will turn people away if the church reaches capacity in order to follow the North Dakota safety guidelines, but if that happens, people can attend at another service time or watch from home.

