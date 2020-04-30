Ethanol industry getting help; no rush for third PPP

Back when this all began, the governor said he wanted to make data driven decisions. Well, with businesses opening up this weekend, what is that data?

Just a few days ago, the state hit the 1,000 case mark for coronavirus. Now with the positive rate finally going down for at least five days, the White House suggests that states hit 14 days of the downward trend before reopening their economies.

However, many other states that are opening up this weekend also haven't hit that point, but Gov. Doug Burgum said that the state has met all of its criteria.

"As we get going tomorrow, the virus is still here, it’s still present, it never left, it’s not leaving with a turn of the calendar, but what we have done during the last few weeks is we have developed new and strong capabilities that have allowed us to deal with it,” Burgum said.

There's been a lot of federal money coming in for businesses that want to reopen this week, but what about those that have been running the entire time?

The North Dakota ethanol industry had been struggling well before this pandemic started.

On Thursday, the Bank of North Dakota and the Industrial Commission launched the Ethanol Recovery Program, which offers up to $15 million for each of the state’s five ethanol plants.

In a statement, the President of the North Dakota Ethanol Producers Association Gerald Bachmeier said, “This program fills the gap where the federal government programs are not working for the State’s ethanol industry.”

And with much talk about federal money, Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., was asked if a third tranche of the Payment Protection Program is likely on the horizon. To which he responded that many lawmakers are in a “discovery mode” right now.

There's still a lot of demand for this particular program, what with money running out rather quickly and a website even crashing the second time around. Both he and Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., have both said that they want to see where the federal money goes, and where the needs are going to be down the road.

