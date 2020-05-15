Erik Ramstad Middle School vandalized, some student items damaged

A 22-year-old Minot man is in custody on charges he broke into Minot’s Erik Ramstad Middle School early Friday morning and vandalized some bags holding student’s items, according to the school’s principal and Minot Police.

Principal Bryn Iverson told Your News Leader the incident likely occurred around 3:30 a.m., and custodians noticed what had happened when they arrived at the school around 6 a.m.

Iverson said one of the doors on the school is damaged, and some items had to be disposed of due to blood contamination.

School administrators notified families of what happened, and is working with families on when and where to pick up student items and retrieve some unidentified belongings.

Staff spent much of Friday rebagging items for students to pick up.

Police say they responded to a report of a suspicious person near a northwest Minot apartment complex, located William Mckown, and arrested him.

Investigators say they later received a report of forced entry and damage at Ramstad, and linked Mckown to the incident at the school.

He remains in custody at the Ward County Jail on a C-felony burglary charge.

