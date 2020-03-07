Enjoying Springlike temperatures

When the sun shines and the temperatures get above 50 degrees in early March, North Dakotans get outside. And what a great day today was, temperatures in Bismarck hit nearly 60 and further west, the highs were closer to 70.

Lots of people were outside enjoying the warm weather, including this family, they biked from Mandan to Bismarck's Sertoma Park.

"How beautiful will it be when everything is growing and blossoming again. So yes, we're super excited to be outside. We're very 'outdoorsy' people," said Mandan resident, Miranda Klatt.

Klatt says it's tradition for the three generations of their family to bike around the city during the first nice weekend of springlike weather.