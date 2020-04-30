Employees concerned over Doosan Bobcat COVID-19 safety

Workers at the Doosan Bobcat manufacturing plant in Bismarck told Your News Leader they had concerns over work conditions.

Facilities in Bismarck, Gwinner, and Wahpetion resumed production on April 19 with a list of safety precautions for employees.

Precautions outlined in a press release from Doosan Bobcat included, providing employees with face masks and gloves. Gloves are required to be worn by all employees and mask are required where social distancing is not possible.

The company also stated they were making changes for appropriate social distancing measures, such as changing shift start-up meetings, adding floor marking near time clock, and having the doors open during shift change.

The employees mentioned in this story did not want to be named, in fear of being reprimanded by the company.

Employee’s told Your News Leader there was no tape on the floors, and assembly line workers are shoulder to shoulder without any protection.

“Signage is prevalent in our facilities reminding employees to properly social distance,” said Stacey Breuer, the corporate communication and public affairs director.

Other employees told Your News Leader that pre-shift meetings are continuing with an estimated 70 people in the same room.

Breuer responded by saying, “We installed microphones and speakers for shift start-up meetings so we can hold meetings on the facility floor or outside to minimize gatherings in confined spaces.”

Although doors are opened during shift change, employees say they are concerned about the turnstile they are forced to go through when entering the facility.

Breuer said there are 660 employees working at the Bismarck facility.

“Employees are asked to not come to work if they are feeling ill and temperature testing may be conducted by an on-site nurse, HR representative or a supervisor,” said Breuer.

Last Friday, employees who work the second and third shift at the Gwinner facility were asked not to report to work, after a presumptive positive case of the coronavirus.

The company activated its repose plan, which included cleaning and sanitizing the facility.

