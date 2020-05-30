Emily St. Aubin wins four consecutive class B state golf titles

Emily St. Aubin is the only girls golfer in the history of North Dakota to win four consecutive class B state golf titles.

It's not an Activities Association event, but the South Border junior will try to make it five in a row at the North Dakota Spring Golf Championship.

St. Aubin is excited to compete but she will miss the support from her coaches and teammates.

"It'll be different not having your team there, not having your coaches, not having the team score. I think that's something to play for if you are having a bad team you can still grind it out for your team so that's going to be different not being there with them," said St. Aubin.

St. Aubin is the most decorated class B girls golfer in the state but what she is doing away from the green during the COVID-19 pandemic is even more impressive.

"In January I joined our ambulance squad and lately I've been working at the hospital as like a COVID-19 screener," said St. Aubin.

St. Aubin's role at the Ashley Medical Center is an important one. She keeps the faculty and patients safe from the virus.

"All the employees are trusting you to make a good decision whether someone should be allowed in or not because whoever you allow in you are exposing to everyone else to so you have to be mindful of that," said St. Aubin.

St. Aubin received her Ambulance Squad certification. She is now a EMR Paramedics assistant, helping the EMTS with whatever they need.