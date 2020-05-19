Emergency rules for stimulus checks

While many were receiving their $1,200 checks as part of the stimulus package, 2,500 elderly people were having theirs taken away. The stimulus checks were considered income, and treated like it.

For those living in basic care facilities, that income is then taken to cover living costs. Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., said that he will put in Emergency Rules that will not only stop that from happening, but also calls for a return of what was taken.

That rule still needs approval.

"Whether that's for buying a grad gift for their grandkids that may be graduating, or they want to use it for their own expenditures or if they want to use it to buy an electronic device to allow them to stay in touch with family, this is all entirely up to them,” Burgum said.

On top of this, the governor's hoping to release guidelines on long-term care visitation policies.

There were no new announcements Tuesday, but we are expecting some guidelines in the coming days.

Like other aspects of reopening, they will be taken in stages and many on a case-by-case basis. The governor said it always comes down to testing which has become more and more targeted, especially amongst vulnerable populations in care facilities as well as Cass County.

"If we got 80% of the positives in Cass County, we do not yet have 80% of the state resource focused on that battle, and I said to the team, 'we're, very few states in the nation are down to a one front battle, and when we got a one front battle, we should just win the war right now, you know really dial up the resources and get it done,” Burgum said.

To wrap up the night, Burgum signed an Executive Order that brings relief to the records of high school students.

For high school students and the classes of 2020 through 2023, some students that may not have adjusted well to distance learning will receive some relief on the record. The governor signed an executive order that will waive the “C grade or better” requirement for the spring of 2020 to help students qualify for scholarships.

