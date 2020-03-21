Emergency economic assistance declaration for all 56 Montana counties

Montana Senator Jon Tester announced that the Small Business Administration (SBA) Saturday declared an Economic Injury Disaster Loan declaration for all 56 Montana counties in response to the outbreak of the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), which will provide much-needed economic support for Montana's main street businesses.

An Economic Injury Disaster Loan declaration, makes loans available to small businesses and private, non-profit organizations in designated areas to provide relief from the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak.