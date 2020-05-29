Ellie Shockley runs for Mandan School Board

Mandan School Board campaigns are underway and there are four candidates running for three open seats.

Included in those four is Public Sector Education Researcher Ellie Shockley.

Shockley said she is running because there are some challenges that need to be addressed and as a parent and education researcher she wants to step up and help.

Shockley said the biggest issues facing the district are that high school facilities aren't meeting the districts needs and student and teacher safety.

She wants have those tough conversations about financing new buildings and find good solutions that prepare for community growth.

Shockley also wants to work with school personnel and families to address ways to make sure students and teachers feel more safe.

Shockley said, "I understand the broader issues of North Dakota and having that lens can help me then understand the specifics going on in Mandan."

Mandan Public School Board election takes place on June 9.

