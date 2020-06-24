Elks Camp Grassick director Dan Mimnaugh retiring after 40 years

Elks Camp Grassick has given children and adults with special needs safe haven in the summer for more than 70 years.

A constant for more than half that time has been director Dan Mimnaugh.

He's leaving the camp at the end of the summer, which couldn't host guests this year because of coronavirus.

Staff says the camp community will feel the impact he had for years to come.

While staff at Camp Grassick would much rather have children here laughing and playing, this strange summer has given them an opportunity to make some improvements around the camp.

"It's just not like it should be. Something is missing," said Mimnaugh.

He says campers reached out to say how much they miss him and their friends.

"Their brothers and sisters might have Boy Scout camps or other camps to go to, but this was their special place. This is where they could grow and be safe and secure," said Mimnaugh.

This is the first time in more than 70 years campers haven't played on the shores of Lake Isabel. Next year will be the first time in 47 without Mimnaugh.

"Up in the morning and late at night when the kids get into bed, you're still working on paperwork and things like that through the night, so it's a time to relax," said Mimnaugh.

Staff say he’s is more than just a camp director. He's a father figure to many.

"The way that he just gels with the kids and they feel like he's a part of their family. It's just so incredible and awesome," said Kate Hausauer, reading instructor.

"He just brings that life to camp and he just has that enthusiasm that as soon as the kids walk in the door, they know that Dan's going to be there to greet them," said Jenny Hunt, who’s taking over as director.

Hunt will lead the new generation at Elks Camp Grassick. Mimnaugh has some advice.

"They're so special. They just need a little support and a little love. Use humor. Make them smile. Make them happy and just have fun with them all through the summer," said Mimnaugh.

Dan's helping staff get ready to welcome campers when it's safe, but he won't go too far.

While Mimnaugh isn't getting the farewell tour during his last year that he wanted, he says he will be back next summer, to say goodbye to all his favorite campers and friends.

