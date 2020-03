It's time to get your application in if you want a chance to hunt elk, moose and bighorn sheep in 2020. The deadline to submit is March 25.

The Game and Fish Department says the status of the bighorn sheep season will be determined Sept. 1 after summer population surveys have been completed.

Keep in mind that the elk, moose and bighorn sheep lottery licenses are issued once in a lifetime, so if you've received a license in the past, you are not eligible to apply again.