Eighth grade students in Bismarck public schools get two report cards

Eighth-graders at Bismarck’s three public middle schools are bringing home two separate report cards this spring. Its part of a pilot project to help better prepare these students for next fall, when they move to high school.

Parent teacher conferences looked a little different for Olivia Koch this spring.

“My strength is getting all As in the class,” said Olivia.

It’s the first time eighth-graders like Olivia have had letter grades. This semester, Bismarck’s three public middle schools are participating in a “Hybrid Grades” pilot project. Students get both number grades, 1-4 for standards-based grades, as well as the traditional letter grades.

“It’s still standards based, but we’re also taking it and converting to a letter grade, which is more traditional. After eight years of standards-based grades, these students haven’t seen a letter grade. When they get to high school, we have to teach them what a letter grade is. We wanted to bridge that gap a little,” explained Lee Ziegler, Wachter Middle School principal.

So far, the response has been positive.

“It was something we had wanted for a couple of years just to prepare our kids for what they can expect in high school,” said Olivia’s mom, Lisa Koch.

“I personally like the letter grades better, helps me understand what it will look like in high school,” said Olivia.

And while she’s still nervous about the transition from Wachter to Bismarck High School, Olivia says understanding how the grading system works makes it a little less scary.

School leaders are still deciding if they’ll give eighth grade students hybrid grades again next year.