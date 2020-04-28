Eide Ford and Eide Chrysler Making Changes

Businesses everywhere are being impacted by COVID-19. Car dealerships are no different.

Staff at Eide Ford and Eide Chrysler are implementing changes across the board to keep themselves and their customers safe.

Management says there is robust cleaning protocol in place. A cleaning service comes in every night to disinfect everything and high-touch surfaces are cleaned throughout the day.

The dealerships now offer pickup and drop off for service vehicles. Staff disinfects the car and keys before and after servicing as well as cars customers test drive.

Customers can also fill out most, if not all paperwork online.

Peterson says many of these procedures are here to stay after the pandemic.

"We're doing everything possible to prepare and be ahead of the curve. We feel we were very early to adopt the safety measures that needed to be in place. For a customer that wants to come to our dealerships-- we just want them to know that it is safe to be here," said Dealership President Jesse Peterson.

Management says staff is now working on a split schedule to increase social distancing and have cleaning products at every station.

Those working from home are using video conferencing to connect with co-workers.

They've also implemented off-site video training for employees.

Eide Ford and Chrysler have reduced their hours of operation and are now open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.