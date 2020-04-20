Educators balancing virtual teaching, homeschooling

As many classes across the country have transitioned to online learning, some teachers are pulling double duty, both teaching dozens of their students from home and homeschooling their own kids.

Teal Leraas started doing both since Gov. Doug Burgum required schools In North Dakota to implement alternative education plan for students.

Leraas virtually teaches fifth grade for John Hoeven Elementary, as well as her two kids, one in kindergarten and one in second grade.

She said schedule is key in finding the balance between working and homeschool.

“Take it one step at a time, and we are all in this together. The teachers are so willing to help out and help with anything that they can at home. I think making sure a schedule is down, having a schedule in place. that's the biggest thing for us,” said Leraas.

Leraas said the most difficult part of virtual learning is missing her students.

