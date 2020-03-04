Edgewood taking precautions amid coronavirus concerns

Edgewood Healthcare is taking precautionary measures at all its facilities to protect residence and employees, amid concerns over the coronavirus, according to a report on the company’s website.

The measures include limiting outside visitors, including family and friends; disallowing those with flu-like symptoms or who have traveled outside of the United States in the past two weeks from visiting; cancelling outdoor activities; and limiting outside transportation.

The provider will evaluate on an on-going basis whether these precautions will remain in place.

In North Dakota, Edgewood has locations in Minot, Bismarck, Fargo, Grand Forks, Dickinson, and Jamestown.

Anyone with questions on Edgewood’s protocols should contact them at: info@edgewoodhealthcare.com

