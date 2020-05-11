Economic impact on Minot area of State Fair cancellation

With the cancellations of Norsk Hostfest and now the state fair, Minot won't be seeing revenue from its two biggest events.

With travel advisories just now being lifted and businesses beginning to slowly reopen, the state fair was the perfect opportunity to make up for lost sales revenue for the city and small businesses.

But now, that will have to wait.

The tourism industry in Minot took a huge hit with the cancellation of the 2020 North Dakota State Fair.

“We completely understand the state's fairs decision and absolutely support it it's a tough decision,” said Stephanie Schoenrock, the executive director of Visit Minot.

Visit Minot spoke to Your News Leader about the revenue lost by losing two of the city's largest events. The Minot area stands to lose tens of millions between Hostfest and the state fair.

"The North Dakota State Fair and Norsk Hostfest combined have a $90 million economic impact. And so there's absolutely no doubt that absolutely will be felt in our community. Those kind of dollars, they will be,” said Schoenrock.

Small business owners like Amynda Behm, who operates 52 West, were relying on revenue at the fair to make up for recent losses.

"It's just depressing. It's kind of hard to even put it all into words because, that was kind of the one thing we were looking forward to as our saving grace is hey, maybe we could catch up a little bit more but, I don't know,” said Behm.

The city of Minot is already facing a possible 25% reduction in sales tax due to the virus.

"It's definitely going to have an impact, and we're going to have to make those adjustments not only on the government side but businesses as well,” said Minot Mayor Shaun Sipma.

Sipma said this is another trial for the people of Minot, but one that they've been able to handle so far.

The City of Minot Budget process will begin shortly after June city council elections.

