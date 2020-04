The Easter Bunny appears to be taking Gov. Doug Burgum’s proclamation as an “essential employee” seriously.

The bunny was spotted driving around the Magic City in a blue Ford Mustang Friday afternoon and evening, passing out candy and Easter eggs to kiddos, and posing for pictures.

We’re told the bunny drove around all over town for several hours, bringing some cheer to the people of Minot at a time when it’s needed the most